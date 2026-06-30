Chinese FM to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway

World News
30-06-2026 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chinese FM to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Chinese FM to visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway

China's Foreign Minister ‌Wang Yi will visit Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway over July 2-8, and hold talks with his respective counterparts, said ‌a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a regular news conference on Tuesday.

Reuters

World News

visit

Denmark,

Sweden,

Finland,

Norway

LBCI Next
Over 1 million migrants apply for Spain's mass regularisation: PM
South Korean President: All but two of country’s vessels have left Strait of Hormuz
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Qatar says no direct US-Iran talks to take place in Doha

LBCI
World News
06:30

Monaco blast not being investigated as 'terrorist' attack: Prosecutor

LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

US envoys Witkoff, Kushner meeting mediators in Doha: Qatari spokesman

LBCI
World News
05:29

Over 95 million people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Tuesday: AFP analysis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:30

Monaco blast not being investigated as 'terrorist' attack: Prosecutor

LBCI
World News
05:29

Over 95 million people in Europe face temperatures above 35C Tuesday: AFP analysis

LBCI
World News
04:58

Over 1 million migrants apply for Spain's mass regularisation: PM

LBCI
World News
01:14

South Korean President: All but two of country’s vessels have left Strait of Hormuz

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-05

Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Iranian state media: Two Revolutionary Guards members killed in armed attack in western Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

FPM leader reiterates support for national sovereignty and rejects division

LBCI
World News
04:58

Over 1 million migrants apply for Spain's mass regularisation: PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

A shifting battlefield: Israel’s evolving rules of engagement in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Hiba Nasr shares security annex to framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

President Aoun, US CENTCOM commander discuss preparations for implementing framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Haaretz: Israeli military identifies three south Lebanon villages for potential withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Army commander, US CENTCOM chief discuss security annex to framework agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: 40% of displaced people have returned home

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

President Aoun discusses security, post-framework agreement tasks with Army chief

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More