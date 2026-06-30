South Korean President: All but two of country’s vessels have left Strait of Hormuz

World News
30-06-2026 | 01:14
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South Korean President: All but two of country’s vessels have left Strait of Hormuz
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South Korean President: All but two of country’s vessels have left Strait of Hormuz

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said on Tuesday that all of the country’s vessels have left the Strait of Hormuz except for two.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Korean

President:

country’s

vessels

Strait

Hormuz

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