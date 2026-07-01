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German prosecutors charge Nord Stream suspect
World News
01-07-2026 | 12:04
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German prosecutors charge Nord Stream suspect
German prosecutors said Wednesday they had brought charges against a suspect in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline linking Russia with Europe.
Federal prosecutors confirmed to AFP that a man had been charged over the explosion, with German media reporting that the man was a Ukrainian national said to be the head of the team that carried out the operation.
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