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Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers
World News
02-07-2026 | 10:08
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Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers
With Spain already sweltering under successive heatwaves that caused more than 1,000 excess deaths in June, Barcelona has begun to hand out heat-monitoring bracelets to its outdoor workers to act as an early warning system for health risks.
The city has rolled out around 1,400 bracelets for staff working outdoors, including street cleaners, lighting crews, park workers and waste management employees.
It is part of a push to adapt to "increasingly aggressive" climate change, said Pep Llimona, prevention coordinator of the city's parks and gardens service.
The bracelet measures the workers' body temperature and emits a sound and vibration if it senses that the wearer is at risk. If that happens, they have to stop working.
Reuters
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