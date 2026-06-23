Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

Around 20 people have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas in France since the weekend, authorities said on Tuesday, as people tried to ⁠escape a heatwave sweeping across large parts of Europe.



Much of France was set to experience temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, forecaster MeteoFrance ⁠said.



"There have been around 20 deaths since last weekend," French sports minister ⁠Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio.



"To go swimming in unauthorized ⁠areas, during a heatwave, is not something ⁠to take lightly," she added.







Reuters