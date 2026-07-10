Eight indicted over alleged plot to attack White House event

A federal grand jury has indicted eight men on charges of plotting an attack on a mixed martial arts event at the White House in June, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.



The FBI said last month it had foiled the planned attack on the White House event.



The eight defendants, ages 19 to 32, were initially charged in an indictment returned in Columbus, Ohio, where the first arrest was made.



The Justice Department said the remaining defendants have since been arrested. All eight face two charges: conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit murder on federal property and to kill a federal official.



According to the Justice Department, the defendants allegedly planned to assassinate President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, senior U.S. officials, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, billionaire Elon Musk and other “high-value targets” during the event.