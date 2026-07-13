Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister

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13-07-2026 | 03:28
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Paris to summon Russia envoy over &#39;vast cyber campaign&#39; in Europe: Minister
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Paris to summon Russia envoy over 'vast cyber campaign' in Europe: Minister

France's foreign minister said Monday Paris would in coming days summon the Russian ambassador over Moscow having launched a "vast cyber campaign" for sabotage and espionage purposes in European nations including France.

"We will also impose sanctions on nine individuals and four entities responsible for this cyber campaign, which was orchestrated by the FSB" security service, Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with BFMTV/RMC.


AFP
 

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Paris

France

Russia

Envoy

Cyber

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Europe

Minister

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