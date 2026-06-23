Monday ship traffic through Strait of Hormuz highest since start of war: Monitor

Middle East News
23-06-2026 | 04:39
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Monday ship traffic through Strait of Hormuz highest since start of war: Monitor
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Monday ship traffic through Strait of Hormuz highest since start of war: Monitor

At least 35 commodity carriers transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a record level since the start of the Middle East war in late February, according to data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler.

The 35 passages represent nearly a third of normal peacetime traffic (around 120 per day) through the strait, which normally sees around a fifth of the world's oil and gas exports.

The total count for Monday crossings is expected to rise further as ships are detected later by maritime trackers.


AFP
 

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