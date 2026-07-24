US military launches 13th night of strikes on Iran

The United States military said Thursday it was attacking Iran for the 13th night in a row.



"U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) today," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said, adding that the "strikes aimed to hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."



AFP



