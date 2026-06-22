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Israel PM says troops have 'full freedom of action' in South Lebanon to prevent threats
Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 13:00
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Israel PM says troops have 'full freedom of action' in South Lebanon to prevent threats
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Monday that Israeli forces had been granted "full freedom" to engage any threat encountered in southern Lebanon, reaffirming that troops would remain deployed in the region for as long as deemed necessary.
"My directive, and that of the minister of defence, to the Israeli army is clear and has not changed: Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or developing threat to them or to the residents of the North," Netanyahu said in a statement. "The Israeli army has no restrictions on this matter."
AFP
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