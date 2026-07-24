Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

Russia believes U.S. President Donald Trump is sincere in his efforts to end the Ukraine war and will wait for Washington to put forward new proposals, even though the U.S. is continuing to provide weapons to Kyiv, the Kremlin said on Friday.



In the meantime, Russia will keep fighting to achieve its objectives by military means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"Yes, (fighting) is not the preferred path, but given the absence of prospects for peace, we will see it through to the end, to total victory. Yet, we will wait for new (U.S.) ⁠proposals," Peskov told a state TV reporter who asked if Moscow was willing to wait even longer for the Americans to come up with new ideas when previous efforts had failed.







Reuters