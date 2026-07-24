Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

World News
24-07-2026 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

Russia believes U.S. President Donald Trump is sincere in his efforts to end the Ukraine war and will wait for Washington to put forward new proposals, even though the U.S. is continuing to provide weapons to Kyiv, the Kremlin said on Friday.

In the meantime, Russia will keep fighting to achieve its objectives by military means, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, (fighting) is not the preferred path, but given the absence of prospects for peace, we will see it through to the end, to total victory. Yet, we will wait for new (U.S.) ⁠proposals," Peskov told a state TV reporter who asked if Moscow was willing to wait even longer for the Americans to come up with new ideas when previous efforts had failed.



Reuters 
 

World News

Russia

Trump

US

Proposals

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
EU sanctions Iranian judges, leading cyber group figure
19,000 people evacuated or confined due to Madrid wildfires
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-05

Putin says Ukraine war will end only when Russia's 'goals' met

LBCI
World News
2026-05-09

Putin says still not received any proposals from Ukraine on POW swap

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Russia calls for 'restraint' in Iran war after new strikes

LBCI
World News
2026-05-21

Russia says it will support Cuba as US tightens the 'noose'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:38

Man arrested in Spain for allegedly starting fire by using farm vehicle

LBCI
World News
11:33

Trump warns Russia and China against arms sales to Iran

LBCI
World News
10:28

US hits network of Iranian financier Zanjani with more sanctions

LBCI
World News
09:58

White House says Trump, Zelensky to meet in Washington next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-21

Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries, FT reports

LBCI
World News
08:49

Russia says it will wait for new Trump proposals on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-18

One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-19

Explosion heard in Damascus: Syria state media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More