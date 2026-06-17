Macron says G7 summit 'moment of unity' after months of 'disagreements'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hailed the G7 summit as a "moment of unity" after months of "disagreements," as the three-day meeting in France came to a close.



The summit was a "success" after months "characterized more by fragmentation, divisions and disagreements," Macron said at a press conference, calling it a moment of "unity, of meaningful discussion and of genuine cooperation amongst the leaders gathered here."



The French president also hailed the "remobilization" of the G7 group of world leaders to ramp up pressure on Russia to broker peace with Ukraine.





AFP