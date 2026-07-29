Russia issues international wanted notice for Telegram chief Durov

Russia announced on Wednesday that it issued an international wanted notice for Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov over accusations of "complicity in terrorism."



Russian-born Durov -- a serial tech founder who has lived outside Russia for years and holds French and UAE passports -- has frequently clashed with the Russian authorities as Moscow has tightened its grip on the internet space.



"An international wanted notice has been issued... for the head of the Telegram administration, P. Durov," Russian security services (FSB) said in a statement.





AFP