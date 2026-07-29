Five dead at Japan factory after quake: Official

World News
29-07-2026 | 04:06
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Five dead at Japan factory after quake: Official
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Five dead at Japan factory after quake: Official

Five people have been confirmed dead in a factory damaged by a major earthquake in Japan, a local government official told AFP.

Four others were also unaccounted for at the Nippon Paper Industries factory in Yatsushiro, where part of a red-and-white smokestack collapsed in Tuesday's quake, the official said.


AFP
 

World News

Dead

Japan

Factory

Earthquake

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