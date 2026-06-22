US issues Iran-related general license for oil sales

The U.S. ‌Treasury Department issued a general license for Iran on Monday that authorized the production, delivery, and sale of crude oil and petrochemical products and petroleum products of Iranian origin through August 21.



Under the memorandum of understanding signed last week between Washington and Tehran, the United States agreed to issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude ‌oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, and transportation.



Transactions authorized in Monday's general license include importation of Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemical and petroleum products to the United States.



It does not authorize transactions involving North Korea or Cuba.



Reuters