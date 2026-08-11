Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince

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11-08-2026 | 02:35
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Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince
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Zelensky says he discussed defense, food security with Saudi crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

"There are domains in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can strengthen each other's ability to ⁠protect lives and people," he said on X after the call.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelensky said a team of Ukrainian officials was in the region "and there are already areas in which our relations are developing well. I am counting ⁠on reciprocity in our mutual support."

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on military cooperation in March when the president met the crown ⁠prince.



Reuters 
 

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Zelensky

Defense

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