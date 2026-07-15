MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases

World News
15-07-2026 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases

The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading faster than efforts to contain it, global medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned on Wednesday, calling for an urgent expansion of containment and care measures.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases had tripled in less than five weeks to 1,926, including 702 deaths, as of Sunday, official data showed, making it the third-largest and the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, according to MSF.

The charity operates seven Ebola ⁠treatment centers and more than 15 isolation units in Congo.



Reuters 
 

World News

MSF

Ebola

Response

Congo

Outbreak

Cases

EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-23

Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO

LBCI
World News
2026-05-19

WHO awaits six tons of Ebola supplies to Congo as outbreak grows

LBCI
World News
2026-07-07

Ebola outbreak in Congo still in 'expansion phase': WHO

LBCI
World News
2026-05-20

WHO says 139 suspected Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak, numbers expected to rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:19

EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:33

Cuba slowly gets power back after latest blackout

LBCI
World News
03:26

US strikes killed seven military personnel in southeast: Iran army

LBCI
World News
02:53

G7 urges halt to attacks in Sudan's El-Obeid, calls for wider arms embargo

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Sixth round of negotiations in Rome concludes its second day

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-09

Palestinian legislative vote set for Nov 28: Presidential decree

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

First day of Lebanon-Israel negotiations in Rome concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Syrian president stresses economic integration with Lebanon, minister tells LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
12:37

Trump says Iran and Hezbollah could be added to Russia sanctions bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

LBCI sources: Israel seeks clarification on pilot areas during Rome talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Oil, war and power: How Gulf tensions are reshaping global energy markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Shouting erupts in Parliament over pension law vote dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

President Aoun: Trilateral framework agreement is the best possible option as US engagement grows

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More