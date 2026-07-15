MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases

The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo is spreading faster than efforts to contain it, global medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned on Wednesday, calling for an urgent expansion of containment and care measures.



The number of confirmed Ebola cases had tripled in less than five weeks to 1,926, including 702 deaths, as of Sunday, official data showed, making it the third-largest and the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, according to MSF.



The charity operates seven Ebola ⁠treatment centers and more than 15 isolation units in Congo.







Reuters