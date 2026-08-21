More than 2,500 deaths in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: UN

World News
21-08-2026 | 05:48
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More than 2,500 deaths in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: UN
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More than 2,500 deaths in DR Congo Ebola outbreak: UN

The Ebola outbreak raging in the Democratic Republic of Congo has now killed more than 2,500 people, out of over 5,000 cases, the United Nations senior Ebola coordinator said Friday.

The death toll in the outbreak declared on May 15 is now "more than 2,500" and it "increases every day," Julien Harneis told reporters, speaking from Bunia in DRC.

AFP

World News

Ebola

Democratic Republic of Congo

United Nations

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