US tells allies 'with us or against us' on planned economic isolation of Iran

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday warned allies that they were either "with us or against us" on economically isolating Iran, after President Donald Trump announced a new push on that front.



"This is going to be the greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world. And we are going to them and saying you are either with us or against us," Bessent told U.S. broadcaster CNBC of his message to allies.



On whether the United States would pressure China, he said "many conversations are best to have in private," but called on Beijing "to get with the program."



AFP



