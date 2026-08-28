Russian attacks have destroyed Nova Poshta sorting ‌centres near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, the Ukrainian private ⁠postal and courier company said on Friday.



Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app that four guided aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal and also damaged ‌three ⁠trucks.



It said all of its employees were unharmed and it continued to work.



Nova Poshta's facilities ⁠have been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia ⁠in February 2022.



Reuters