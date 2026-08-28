Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

World News
28-08-2026 | 02:19
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Ukraine&#39;s Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks
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Ukraine's Nova Poshta says depots destroyed in Russian attacks

Russian attacks have destroyed Nova Poshta sorting ‌centres near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the northern city of Sumy, the Ukrainian private ⁠postal and courier company said on Friday.

Nova Poshta said on the Telegram messaging app that four guided aerial bombs hit its Sumy terminal and also damaged ‌three ⁠trucks.

It said all of its employees were unharmed and it continued to work.

Nova Poshta's facilities ⁠have been frequently hit since Ukraine was invaded by Russia ⁠in February 2022.

Reuters
 

World News

Poshta

depots

destroyed

Russian

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