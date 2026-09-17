Israel adds tender for 2,167 housing units to settlement expansion plan: Rights groups

Israel has added a tender for 2,167 housing units to its E1 settlement expansion plan, Israeli rights groups said of a project that critics say endangers a future Palestinian state.



The project would bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, fragmenting the land Palestinians hope will form the heart of a state.



The tender for 2,167 units is in addition to a tender for 1,234 units announced at the end of August, bringing the total number of housing units to ⁠3,401, Israeli rights group Ir Amim said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.



The decision was condemned by a representative for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday who said the E1 tenders were in violation of international law.



Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist in the governing right-wing coalition, has said the plan would "bury" a Palestinian state.





Reuters