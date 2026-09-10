Zelenskiy, arriving in Canada, says air defences and winter preparation in focus

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10-09-2026 | 02:52
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Zelenskiy, arriving in Canada, says air defences and winter preparation in focus
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Zelenskiy, arriving in Canada, says air defences and winter preparation in focus

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said support for ‌Ukraine's air defences and winter preparation would be the ⁠main focus of his visit in Canada, as he arrived in the country.

Zelenskiy added that "important ‌meetings ⁠and agreements" were planned for the visit, during ⁠which he would meet Canada's Prime ⁠Minister Mark Carney.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Canada

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