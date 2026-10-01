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Russian drone hits Kyiv nuclear institute grounds, reactor undamaged
World News
01-10-2026 | 07:12
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Russian drone hits Kyiv nuclear institute grounds, reactor undamaged
A Russian drone hit the grounds of a nuclear research facility in Kyiv on Wednesday, causing a fire but leaving the facility's test reactor undamaged, Ukraine's nuclear safety watchdog said.
"The fire that resulted from the attack was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries," the regulator said in a statement Thursday, adding that the reactor was not damaged and had been shut down since 2022.
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