Turkey proposes Russia-Ukraine deal to end Black Sea shipping attacks: Diplomatic source

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17-09-2026 | 07:02
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Turkey proposes Russia-Ukraine deal to end Black Sea shipping attacks: Diplomatic source
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Turkey proposes Russia-Ukraine deal to end Black Sea shipping attacks: Diplomatic source

Turkey has sent a proposal to Russia and Ukraine that would end attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea, a Turkish diplomat told AFP on Thursday.

"We have shared a text of a memorandum, a draft text, with the Russians and the Ukrainians to come up with a solution to those strikes taking place in the Black Sea," the diplomat said.

AFP 14:03:03

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