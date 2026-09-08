France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank: FM

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08-09-2026 | 08:53
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France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank: FM
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France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank: FM

France will launch a process to ban products from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Tuesday, amid rising settler violence that has further undermined prospects for a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

"France is going to put an end to its commerce with Israeli settlements in Palestine, along with 11 other countries which have also undertaken similar engagements," Barrot wrote on X.

"Why are we doing this? Because the West Bank is close to exploding - there is frenzied expansion of the settlements, a flare up of violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers, and acts of terror which have been attacked by Israeli authorities themselves," added Barrot.



Reuters 
 

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