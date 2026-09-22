US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet: Rubio

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22-09-2026 | 07:35
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US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet: Rubio
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US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday the U.S. is open to speaking with Iranians at the U.N. General Assembly, but no meeting is currently scheduled.

"We're ⁠open to that. I don't think anything is scheduled at this point, but we're certainly open to something like that, especially if it has the prospects of leading to ⁠something positive and ultimately achieving the goal of what this is all about," Rubio ⁠said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

"And that is the fact ⁠that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. ⁠They just simply can't."



Reuters 
 

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