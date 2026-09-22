Shooting wounds at least five outside school in western Turkey

At least five people including students were wounded when an attacker opened fire in front of a high school in the western Turkish province of Manisa on Tuesday, broadcaster NTV and the local governor's office said.



One of the wounded ⁠was in critical condition and the assailant had fled the scene, NTV said.



The shooting took place at around 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the broadcaster added. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.







Reuters