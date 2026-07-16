Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House

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16-07-2026 | 13:48
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Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
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Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.

"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history," Leavitt told reporters.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

World Cup

Karoline Leavitt

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