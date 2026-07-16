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Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
World News
16-07-2026 | 13:48
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Trump to attend World Cup final on Sunday: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday.
"His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history," Leavitt told reporters.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
World Cup
Karoline Leavitt
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