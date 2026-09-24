U.S. President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, but said both leaders wanted to leave things as ⁠they are.



"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his ⁠preferred term for artificial intelligence.



"That is China’s position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the ⁠Department of Justice.



Trump said last week that the United States already has guardrails in place ⁠to regulate and prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down concerns ⁠expressed by industry leaders about misuse of artificial intelligence harming people.







Reuters