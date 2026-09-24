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Trump says he'll discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'
World News
24-09-2026 | 08:07
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Trump says he'll discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'
U.S. President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence will be a "big topic of discussion" when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, but said both leaders wanted to leave things as they are.
"A big day with President Xi of China. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave it exactly where it is," Trump wrote in a social media post, using his preferred term for artificial intelligence.
"That is China’s position also. Our guardrail is the DOJ!" Trump said, referring to the Department of Justice.
Trump said last week that the United States already has guardrails in place to regulate and prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down concerns expressed by industry leaders about misuse of artificial intelligence harming people.
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