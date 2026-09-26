Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his German counterpart Johann Wadephul at the U.N. on Saturday -- the first such meeting since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Lavrov, who will address the U.N.'s gathering of world leaders in New York later in the day, last met with a German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, in January 2022, less than a month before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.



The meeting Saturday was closed to media but Ukraine will likely have been top of the agenda.



AFP



