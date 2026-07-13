UN chief warns over US strikes on Iran, Tehran targeting shipping

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the alarm Monday over U.S. strikes on Iran as well as Tehran's attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and its neighbors.



Guterres expressed "deep concern at the serious escalation of renewed military confrontation in the Gulf region, including Iranian attacks on ships on the Strait of Hormuz, attacks by the United States on the Islamic Republic of Iran, and attacks by Iran on targets in neighboring countries," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.



AFP

