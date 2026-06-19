Iran says arrangements underway for meeting with US in coming days

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that arrangements are underway for a meeting with U.S. officials in the coming days.



The ministry said a meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials in Switzerland, scheduled for Friday, had been postponed, adding it was no longer urgent following the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations on a final agreement will depend on the implementation of specific provisions in the memorandum and continued compliance with its terms.



Reuters