Cuba's foreign minister on Tuesday reacted furiously to "falsehoods" spread by U.S. President Donald Trump, who told the United Nations the island "will fall."



"The U.S. government is incapable of accepting that Cuba is and has the right to be a full sovereign and independent country," Bruno Rodriguez wrote on X, adding that "none of the falsehoods by the U.S. President at the U.N. can deny that fact."



AFP