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Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
World News
30-09-2026 | 09:09
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Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Sweden will from October deploy Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of a NATO airspace surveillance mission, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
Reuters
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