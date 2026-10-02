News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ethiopia and Eritrea break diplomatic ties over conflict
World News
02-10-2026 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ethiopia and Eritrea break diplomatic ties over conflict
Ethiopia and Eritrea broke diplomatic ties on Thursday, accusing each other of stoking internal conflicts as fighting continued in northern Ethiopia.
Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of backing a rebel group, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which launched a major assault against government forces last week, raising fears of a return to the devastating 2020-2022 civil war that killed an estimated 600,000 people.
Addis Ababa said it was expelling 10 Eritrean diplomats who "pose a direct threat to Ethiopia's national security" and would shut its embassy in Asmara.
Eritrea's foreign ministry responded shortly after that it "has no option but to reciprocate in kind and sever all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia."
Hundreds have been killed and wounded since heavy fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia last week.
The TPLF, which dominates the state of Tigray, launched attacks into neighbouring Afar and Amhara states, fighting alongside local militias.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has yet to comment on the crisis, is due to be sworn in for a new term on Monday after winning elections in June.
But he faces conflict on multiple fronts as several armed groups have formed an alliance against him.
Ethiopia also expelled an Egyptian diplomat, without giving a reason.
The two countries have also been at odds -- particularly over a mega dam being built by Ethiopia on the River Nile -- and Egypt has built closer ties with Eritrea in recent months.
Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, and they fought a brutal border war from 1998 to 2000.
Ties improved when Abiy came to power in 2018, and the two countries even fought together against the Tigrayans during the last civil war.
But relations then deteriorated sharply, with Eritrea voicing fears that landlocked Ethiopia intended to invade and seize access to the Red Sea.
Ethiopia "has been pursuing an agenda of incessant hostility... against Eritrea for three years in pursuit of 'the imperative of acquiring sovereign access to the sea' through the invasion of sovereign Eritrean ports and coastal areas," the Eritrean foreign ministry said on Thursday.
AFP
World News
Ethiopia
Eritrea
River Nile
Egypt
Tigray
Next
OPEC+ delays oil capacity review after Iran war disrupts expansion plans: Reuters
France protests disrupting education at over 560 schools: Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-08-12
Venezuela and Israel resume consular services after 17-year diplomatic break
World News
2026-08-12
Venezuela and Israel resume consular services after 17-year diplomatic break
0
Middle East News
2026-09-17
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties: Israeli government
Middle East News
2026-09-17
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties: Israeli government
0
Middle East News
2026-09-10
Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE: State TV
Middle East News
2026-09-10
Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE: State TV
0
World News
2026-09-09
Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions
World News
2026-09-09
Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
World News
11:58
Pakistan says Mecca pact members to hold emergency talks on engaging Houthis
0
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
World News
11:46
G7 say to release '100 mn barrels' of diesel and crude
0
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
World News
11:01
EU chief welcomes G7 accord averting US diesel export ban
0
World News
10:36
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
World News
10:36
US sanctions alleged Hamas finance network, including two France-based charities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll rises to 4,383 since March 2
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-13
US to host Lebanon-Israel diplomatic meeting Tuesday
Lebanon News
2026-04-13
US to host Lebanon-Israel diplomatic meeting Tuesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-08
Israeli debate intensifies as military official joins Lebanon talks in Washington
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-08
Israeli debate intensifies as military official joins Lebanon talks in Washington
0
World News
2026-08-08
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
World News
2026-08-08
US expects deal soon on Strait of Hormuz
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
Lebanon News
2026-10-01
Lebanon’s Cabinet approves 2027 budget bill, raises public-sector transport allowance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
President challenges banking reform law: Lebanon's IMF talks face new test
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cockpit fight to emergency landing: What happened aboard Flydubai flight
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Mossad takes lead in Flydubai investigation as Israel keeps Iran angle open
5
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
Lebanon News
03:09
PM Salam visits Nabatieh: Let us all rally under the banner of our state
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
Lebanon News
05:50
Aoun: Lebanon will stand by southern residents until Israeli occupation ends
7
Middle East News
13:11
US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
Middle East News
13:11
US sanctions Iran's largest automakers, major rail companies: Treasury
8
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:47
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More