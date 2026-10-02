Record numbers going hungry in Yemen amid escalating conflict, WFP says

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02-10-2026 | 06:44
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Record numbers going hungry in Yemen amid escalating conflict, WFP says
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Record numbers going hungry in Yemen amid escalating conflict, WFP says

Hunger in Yemen is accelerating, with a record number of people unable to meet their food ‌needs as conflict intensifies in the country, the World Food Programme said on Friday.

Yemen is experiencing the most serious escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi group since a ⁠U.N.-brokered truce largely halted cross-border attacks in 2022.

The renewed conflict has already displaced tens of thousands of people and could reshape control in Yemen, with implications for Red Sea shipping lanes and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Within a few weeks, a record number of people in government-controlled areas of ‌the ⁠country where the WFP can access are no longer able to meet their food needs, with three out of four of households skipping meals, according to ⁠Matthew Hollingworth, the WFP’s Assistant Executive Director for Programme Operations.

The total population of government-held areas is estimated at ⁠around 10 million people.

“The effect of this latest flare-up of insecurity on the food security ⁠situation threatens to be absolutely devastating,” Hollingworth told reporters in Geneva via video link from Rome.

Reuters

World News

Hunger

Yemen

Conflict

World Food Programme

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