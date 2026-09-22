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Russia-Ukraine deal will happen 'quickly,' Trump tells UN
World News
22-09-2026 | 10:57
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Russia-Ukraine deal will happen 'quickly,' Trump tells UN
U.S. President Donald Trump told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end Moscow's invasion was possible in the near future.
"We're working very closely with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, and we will get that one done. It's going to happen, I think, more quickly than people understand. They've had it," Trump said in a speech.
AFP
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