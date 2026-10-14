Starlink restricted operations in Ukraine overnight: Zelensky adviser

The operation of some Starlink internet terminals appeared to be restricted overnight, a technology adviser to the Ukrainian president said Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump called for a pause in attacks on power infrastructure.



"Tonight SpaceX introduced a speed limit for the Starlink terminals in motion," said the adviser, Sergiy Beskrestnov. "Our defense forces were not warned about this restriction, which led to the disruption of a number of missions. Obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is linked to the current political situation."







AFP