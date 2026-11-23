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Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
Middle East News
23-11-2026 | 08:16
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Eisenkot says no 'immediate threat from Iran' requiring military action
Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot said Monday that he does not see the need for any immediate military operation against Iran, as he conducts negotiations to form a new government.
"The Iranian threat is the most serious threat to the State of Israel, but at this moment I do not see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that would require action before a government is formed," the former army chief of staff said during a press briefing at Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.
AFP
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