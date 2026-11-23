Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot said Monday that he does not see the need for any immediate military operation against Iran, as he conducts negotiations to form a new government.



"The Iranian threat is the most serious threat to the State of Israel, but at this moment I do not see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that would require action before a government is formed," the former army chief of staff said during a press briefing at Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.







AFP