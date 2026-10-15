EU, Gulf nations postpone summit in Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks

A summit between the European Union and Gulf countries in Riyadh has been postponed, Brussels said on Thursday, as Saudi Arabia faces sustained attacks from Yemen's Houthis.



"The second Summit between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council, originally planned for 24 October 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course," the European Council representing the bloc's member states said.







AFP