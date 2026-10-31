US embassy says warned Russia of plot to attack Moscow

The U.S. embassy in Moscow said on Saturday it had alerted Russia to a possible planned attack in the capital, prompting Russia's FSB to say it had received the warning and was responding.



The US embassy said it was "aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event... at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow". Russia's FSB said it had received the warning and was carrying out "appropriate work", the state TASS news agency reported.



AFP