News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Spotlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Some 320,000 people protested in France: Ministry
World News
31-10-2026 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Some 320,000 people protested in France: Ministry
Some 320,000 people rallied across France on Saturday, said the interior ministry, while tensions flared in several cities including Marseille and Toulouse.
In Paris, some 70,000 people turned up, according to the capital's police. The third day of nationwide protests by trade unions, students and Yellow Vest activists drew a smaller crowd in Paris than the previous weekend, when an estimated 110,000 people took to the streets.
AFP
World News
320,000
people
protested
France:
Ministry
Next
Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
Erdogan calls on Russia, Ukraine to act 'responsibly' regarding Black Sea attacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-27
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
Middle East News
2026-09-27
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
0
World News
2026-10-05
Hackers get personal info on 8.8 mn people in Denmark govt data leak: Ministry
World News
2026-10-05
Hackers get personal info on 8.8 mn people in Denmark govt data leak: Ministry
0
World News
2026-10-21
Air force plane crashes in France, one person dead, ministry says
World News
2026-10-21
Air force plane crashes in France, one person dead, ministry says
0
World News
2026-10-07
France summons Iran ambassador over 'disinformation campaign' on school protests: Ministry
World News
2026-10-07
France summons Iran ambassador over 'disinformation campaign' on school protests: Ministry
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:07
Rubio says he spoke to Lavrov about potential Trump-Putin interaction at APEC
World News
13:07
Rubio says he spoke to Lavrov about potential Trump-Putin interaction at APEC
0
World News
12:56
Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
World News
12:56
Rubio says US yet to decide on new Iran strikes
0
World News
12:13
Erdogan calls on Russia, Ukraine to act 'responsibly' regarding Black Sea attacks
World News
12:13
Erdogan calls on Russia, Ukraine to act 'responsibly' regarding Black Sea attacks
0
World News
11:51
US embassy says warned Russia of plot to attack Moscow
World News
11:51
US embassy says warned Russia of plot to attack Moscow
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
General amnesty law discussed at Baabda as President Aoun meets MPs and defense minister
Lebanon News
2026-05-10
General amnesty law discussed at Baabda as President Aoun meets MPs and defense minister
0
World News
2026-10-09
US imposes sanctions on ICC, hours after Nobel award to former judge
World News
2026-10-09
US imposes sanctions on ICC, hours after Nobel award to former judge
0
World News
10:29
China's coast guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan, CCTV reports
World News
10:29
China's coast guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan, CCTV reports
0
Middle East News
2026-07-29
Jordan army says intercepted five Iranian missiles
Middle East News
2026-07-29
Jordan army says intercepted five Iranian missiles
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:00
Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
Middle East News
07:00
Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Lebanon’s electricity crisis takes a new turn as EDL threatens to cut power to state institutions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:56
Lebanon’s electricity crisis takes a new turn as EDL threatens to cut power to state institutions: The details
3
Lebanon News
08:07
EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut
Lebanon News
08:07
EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut
4
Middle East News
08:45
Iranian negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end war with US, official says
Middle East News
08:45
Iranian negotiators in Doha for Qatar-mediated talks to end war with US, official says
5
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
6
Middle East News
07:03
Iran supreme leader warns of 'geographically unrestricted response' to any attack
Middle East News
07:03
Iran supreme leader warns of 'geographically unrestricted response' to any attack
7
World News
13:07
Rubio says he spoke to Lavrov about potential Trump-Putin interaction at APEC
World News
13:07
Rubio says he spoke to Lavrov about potential Trump-Putin interaction at APEC
8
Middle East News
06:34
Jordan stops fighters attempting to enter from Syria, armed forces say
Middle East News
06:34
Jordan stops fighters attempting to enter from Syria, armed forces say
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More