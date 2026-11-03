Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port

A bomb threat to an Israel-bound cruise ship prompted a security operation at the Greek ‌island port of Syros on Tuesday after an unknown person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, Greek authorities said.



The Panama-flagged ⁠Crown Iris was due to sail to Haifa carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members when the threat was received.



Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a ‌special ⁠coast guard unit was deployed to the scene.



Initial checks found no explosive device. Coast guard specialists are expected to arrive ⁠at 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) to carry out further inspections before the ship can resume its ⁠voyage.



At least seven flights in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing ⁠disruption at airports although no devices were discovered.



Reuters