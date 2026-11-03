Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port

World News
03-11-2026 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bomb threat prompts checks on Israel-bound cruise ship in Greek port

A bomb threat to an Israel-bound cruise ship prompted a security operation at the Greek ‌island port of Syros on Tuesday after an unknown person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, Greek authorities said.

The Panama-flagged ⁠Crown Iris was due to sail to Haifa carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members when the threat was received.

Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a ‌special ⁠coast guard unit was deployed to the scene.

Initial checks found no explosive device. Coast guard specialists are expected to arrive ⁠at 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) to carry out further inspections before the ship can resume its ⁠voyage.

At least seven flights in Europe received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing ⁠disruption at airports although no devices were discovered.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Bomb

Israel

Syros

Greece

LBCI Next
US midterm elections: What is at stake for Lebanon?
Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-09-10

'Heavy casualties' in fire on foreign-flagged ship at China port: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-01

UN chief 'relieved' that tragedy averted on Israel-bound flight

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-30

Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

LBCI
World News
2026-10-05

Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US midterm elections: What is at stake for Lebanon?

LBCI
World News
08:43

Trump confirms US strike on Iran: Fox telephone interview

LBCI
World News
08:37

Trump says US will stop $4 billion military aid to Israel at end of 2026

LBCI
World News
08:20

Polish PM Tusk says thwarted possible 'provocation' at Russian border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-27

LBCI tracks shifts in Israel’s voter turnout as of midday compared with 2022

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-10-22

Iran's IRGC Navy says seven vessels hit, warns US of wider response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Hezbollah denies links to alleged cell in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15

Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09

US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More