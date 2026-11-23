Armenia published a draft proposal of a new constitution on Monday, a big step towards signing a formal peace agreement with long-time foe Azerbaijan and a move welcomed ‌by Baku.



The document's unveiling puts pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to secure a deal with Baku after he won a new term in office in June in an election widely viewed as a referendum on his handling of the peace process.



"I stake my entire political, human and moral credibility on this issue and say that after the adoption of the new Constitution, we will not only sign and ratify a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, but will also have institutional, lasting and irreversible peace," Pashinyan said in an address to the nation shortly after the draft was published on Monday, according to the Armenpress state news ⁠agency.



Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbours in the South Caucasus, had been at intermittent war since the late 1980s, mostly over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh, controlled for decades by ethnic Armenians but recaptured by Azerbaijan in 2023 in a lightning offensive. The two countries signed a joint U.S.-backed peace declaration last August.



Since then they have begun to rebuild trade links, and say they are in a state of "real peace".



But for Azerbaijan, a central sticking point to signing a formal deal has been the preamble of Armenia's constitution, which contains a reference to another Soviet-era document calling for the reunification of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, then an autonomous region in Soviet Azerbaijan.



The proposed new constitution rewrites the preamble and removes the reference to which Baku has objected.



"Only one issue matters to Azerbaijan: the current constitution contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and our sole concern is that the new constitution should contain no such claims," Azerbaijan's foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, told reporters in the capital Baku on Monday.



"Judging by what has been made ‌public, no ⁠such claims appear in the new text."



After this issue is resolved, Baku sees "no further obstacle to signing the peace agreement," Bayramov said.



Reuters