News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s support for Palestinian rights, rejects forced displacement
Lebanon News
29-11-2026 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s support for Palestinian rights, rejects forced displacement
President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed by the United Nations on November 29.
Aoun stressed that solidarity with Palestinians goes beyond political positions, describing it as a moral, humanitarian and legal commitment to their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, end the humanitarian tragedy, protect civilians, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and support reconstruction efforts.
Aoun also reiterated Lebanon’s rejection of all forms of forced displacement and permanent resettlement, emphasizing Palestinians’ right to return to their homeland under U.N. Resolution 194.
He concluded by stressing that genuine peace and lasting stability in the region cannot be achieved without ensuring justice for Palestinians and safeguarding their legitimate national rights.
Lebanon News
reaffirms
Lebanon’s
support
Palestinian
rights,
rejects
forced
displacement
Next
Lebanon’s FM condemns remarks against Bahrain at Beirut conference
Unable to settle a van dispute, can Lebanon decide its own future?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-27
President Aoun welcomes French support, outlines Lebanon’s priorities for stability in South
Lebanon News
2026-11-27
President Aoun welcomes French support, outlines Lebanon’s priorities for stability in South
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-22
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2026-10-22
Lebanon’s president calls for restraint amid regional tensions, reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-11-12
President Aoun calls for stronger Lebanon-Turkey ties as Bilal Erdogan voices support for Lebanese sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-22
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
2026-11-22
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanese Army chief inspects security measures in Nabatieh al-Fawqa to facilitate residents’ safe return: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanese Army chief inspects security measures in Nabatieh al-Fawqa to facilitate residents’ safe return: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s FM condemns remarks against Bahrain at Beirut conference
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s FM condemns remarks against Bahrain at Beirut conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-28
Unable to settle a van dispute, can Lebanon decide its own future?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-28
Unable to settle a van dispute, can Lebanon decide its own future?
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns remarks targeting Bahrain at Beirut conference
Lebanon News
2026-11-28
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns remarks targeting Bahrain at Beirut conference
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-09
Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers
World News
2026-03-09
Trump says Australia to grant asylum to some Iranian women footballers
0
Middle East News
2026-11-09
Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview
Middle East News
2026-11-09
Canada FM welcomes 'importance' of Ukraine Abu Dhabi talks: AFP interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-27
Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-27
Simon Karam expected to hold high-level Vatican meeting on negotiations: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-27
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2026-11-27
Fuel prices change across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s FM condemns remarks against Bahrain at Beirut conference
Lebanon News
07:51
Lebanon’s FM condemns remarks against Bahrain at Beirut conference
2
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanese Army chief inspects security measures in Nabatieh al-Fawqa to facilitate residents’ safe return: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:02
Lebanese Army chief inspects security measures in Nabatieh al-Fawqa to facilitate residents’ safe return: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
05:20
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s support for Palestinian rights, rejects forced displacement
Lebanon News
05:20
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s support for Palestinian rights, rejects forced displacement
4
Middle East News
05:12
Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi ports after coalition evacuation warning
Middle East News
05:12
Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi ports after coalition evacuation warning
5
Middle East News
05:08
Saudi-led coalition calls for evacuation of Houthi-controlled port in Yemen
Middle East News
05:08
Saudi-led coalition calls for evacuation of Houthi-controlled port in Yemen
6
Middle East News
07:42
Iran's supreme leader orders intelligence ministry overhaul
Middle East News
07:42
Iran's supreme leader orders intelligence ministry overhaul
7
Middle East News
07:39
Netanyahu, Eisenkot sought to bridge 'substantial differences' at talks: parties
Middle East News
07:39
Netanyahu, Eisenkot sought to bridge 'substantial differences' at talks: parties
8
World News
06:45
Swiss referendum to back easing weapons exports: exit poll
World News
06:45
Swiss referendum to back easing weapons exports: exit poll
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More