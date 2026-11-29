President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed by the United Nations on November 29.



Aoun stressed that solidarity with Palestinians goes beyond political positions, describing it as a moral, humanitarian and legal commitment to their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.



He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, end the humanitarian tragedy, protect civilians, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and support reconstruction efforts.



Aoun also reiterated Lebanon’s rejection of all forms of forced displacement and permanent resettlement, emphasizing Palestinians’ right to return to their homeland under U.N. Resolution 194.



He concluded by stressing that genuine peace and lasting stability in the region cannot be achieved without ensuring justice for Palestinians and safeguarding their legitimate national rights.