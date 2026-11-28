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Ukraine's attack on Russian ship in Libya was not coordinated with partners: Zelensky
World News
28-11-2026 | 06:00
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Ukraine's attack on Russian ship in Libya was not coordinated with partners: Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's operation that sank a Russian warship at a Libyan naval base had been carried out without prior coordination with European allies.
Zelensky said late on Friday that he confirmed this during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
"We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other," Zelensky said in a post on X.
"I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners."
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