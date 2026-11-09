Canada announces fresh Russia-related sanctions

World News
09-11-2026 | 07:29
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Canada announces fresh Russia-related sanctions
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Canada announces fresh Russia-related sanctions

Canada is expanding its Russia-related sanctions to target another 38 ⁠entities and 24 individuals, including actors involved in ballistic missile technology development ⁠and cyber activities, its government ⁠said in a statement ⁠on Monday.


Reuters 
 

World News

Canada

Russia

Sanctions

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