News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Iran chief negotiator says ball in US court to 'prevent war'
Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran chief negotiator says ball in US court to 'prevent war'
Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday that the ball was in Washington's court to "prevent war."
"The countries of the region should know that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, it has also given the American side a powerful and rational response," he said in a televised speech. "The ball is now in America's court to prevent war."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Chief
Negotiator
US
Court
War
Next
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran's top negotiator calls US 'Satan' after wedding attack
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran's top negotiator calls US 'Satan' after wedding attack
0
Middle East News
2026-10-26
UN chief says 'essential to stop escalation' with Iran meetings
Middle East News
2026-10-26
UN chief says 'essential to stop escalation' with Iran meetings
0
Middle East News
2026-11-01
Iran army says any new war with US could be 'longer than previous conflict'
Middle East News
2026-11-01
Iran army says any new war with US could be 'longer than previous conflict'
0
World News
2026-09-04
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
World News
2026-09-04
Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:45
Iran's foreign minister says talks with Saudi Arabia are ongoing; Yemen fighting intensifies
Middle East News
02:45
Iran's foreign minister says talks with Saudi Arabia are ongoing; Yemen fighting intensifies
0
Middle East News
02:40
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
Middle East News
02:40
Oil edges up after report of US strike on Iran's Qeshm Island
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
0
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
Middle East News
2026-10-04
Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met
0
World News
2026-09-26
Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
World News
2026-09-26
Blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan kills 11, injures 30
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
Middle East News
2026-09-29
Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike
Middle East News
2026-09-29
Israel kills senior Hamas commander in Gaza strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:55
Smoke seen over Jouret el-Ballout caused by warehouse fire involving fireworks
Lebanon News
06:55
Smoke seen over Jouret el-Ballout caused by warehouse fire involving fireworks
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanon’s electricity authority begins cutting power to public institutions, municipalities over unpaid bills
3
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
Lebanon News
12:52
PM Salam vows tough action over food fraud after parasite detected in restaurant meat
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War fears and political uncertainty: Israel faces a critical week
5
Lebanon News
09:04
EDL cuts electricity to public institutions over unpaid bills, restores supply to those settling debts
Lebanon News
09:04
EDL cuts electricity to public institutions over unpaid bills, restores supply to those settling debts
6
Middle East News
09:10
Pezeshkian: Supreme leader grants government certain powers in talks to end war
Middle East News
09:10
Pezeshkian: Supreme leader grants government certain powers in talks to end war
7
World News
05:23
China's foreign minister pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict
World News
05:23
China's foreign minister pushes for dialogue to resolve Middle East conflict
8
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
Middle East News
11:59
Top Arab-Israeli leader tells AFP opposition must accept 'political reality', join forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More