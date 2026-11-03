Iran chief negotiator says ball in US court to 'prevent war'

Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 02:35
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Iran chief negotiator says ball in US court to &#39;prevent war&#39;
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Iran chief negotiator says ball in US court to 'prevent war'

Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator in talks with the United States, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday that the ball was in Washington's court to "prevent war."

"The countries of the region should know that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, it has also given the American side a powerful and rational response," he said in a televised speech. "The ball is now in America's court to prevent war."



AFP
 

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