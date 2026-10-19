Sources to LBCI: Lebanon-Israel military talks set to take place at US military’s Central Command HQ

Technical discussions between the Lebanese and Israeli military sides are scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command in Tampa, Florida, Lebanese official sources told LBCI.



The Lebanese military delegation is expected to raise all the points it presented during talks in Rome on August 4 and 5. It will also tell the U.S. and Israeli sides that Lebanese reports indicate the Israeli army has failed to respect the requirements of the first pilot area under the framework agreement, including by carrying out attacks there and subsequently re-entering the area, resulting in the death of a Lebanese citizen.



According to the official sources, the format of the meetings in Florida will be similar to the sessions previously held in Washington and Rome, with U.S. Gen. Joseph Clearfield leading the American delegation.