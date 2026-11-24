Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday he was "shocked" by U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as chief executive of AI tech giant Nvidia.



"It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company," Wadephul said at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump's move.



AFP



